JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Vijay Rupani all set to be sworn-in for second term as Gujarat CM today
Business Standard

Tripura votes on Feb 18; Meghalaya, Nagaland polls on Feb 27

The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

north east elections 2018

The assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 18, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27, the Election Commission said today.

Announcing the poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said the counting in the three states will be held on March 3.

The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.

The three assemblies have 60 members each.

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements