Twitter sees 20% rise in Gujarat election-related posts as polls close in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter recorded a growing interest in Gujarat politics as conversations related to the state election rose 20 per cent in the past month, the micro-blogging platform said on Wednesday.

Twitter also announced to launch initiatives during the #GujaratElection2017, like real-time updates on the campaign trail, connecting voters to politicians on key election issues and a special election emoji.

Available till December 22, the election emoji can be activated using hashtags like #GujaratElection2017, #GujaratElection, #BattleforGujarat or #ElectionCaravan.

"As citizens gear up for the upcoming elections in the state, Twitter has empowered real-time conversations among Gujaratis and the larger Indian diaspora around the world," Mahima Kaul, Head-Public, Policy and Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"We encourage users to exchange dialogue in a shared, global townhall experience on Twitter," she added.

 
