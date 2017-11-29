Twitter sees 20% rise in Gujarat election-related posts as polls close in

Twitter recorded a growing interest in politics as conversations related to the state rose 20 per cent in the past month, the micro-blogging platform said on Wednesday.

Twitter also announced to launch initiatives during the #GujaratElection2017, like real-time updates on the campaign trail, connecting voters to politicians on key issues and a special emoji.

Available till December 22, the emoji can be activated using hashtags like #GujaratElection2017, #GujaratElection, #BattleforGujarat or #ElectionCaravan.

"As citizens gear up for the upcoming elections in the state, Twitter has empowered real-time conversations among Gujaratis and the larger Indian diaspora around the world," Mahima Kaul, Head-Public, Policy and Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"We encourage users to exchange dialogue in a shared, global townhall experience on Twitter," she added.