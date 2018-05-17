West Bengal Panchayat poll results: TMC leads BJP by a huge margin; updates

The results of the West Bengal panchayat polls will be announced today after conclusion of counting of votes, which is currently underway.

The panchayat were held for 621 zilla parishads, 6,123 panchayat samitis and 31,802 gram panchayats in West Bengal on May 14.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security, a State Election Commission officials told PTI.

Of the 48,650 seats in 3,358 gram panchayats, 16,814 were uncontested and of the 9,217 seats in 341 panchayat samitis, 3,059 were uncontested. In the 20 zilla parishads, 203 of the 825 seats were uncontested, the sources said.

The voting, held on Monday, witnessed huge-scale clashes between the (BJP) and the (TMC) workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people.

While addressing a meeting at headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tagged the violence as "murder of democracy".

"There is one more thing I want to talk about...the scenes from the Panchayat in West Bengal. It was nothing but a murder of democracy. From the nomination stage to the day of polling, where was the spirit of democracy? People were bullied," Modi said.

Here are the top updates on the West Bengal panchayat election results:

1. leading in gram panchayat seats: The ruling TMC surged ahead in 1,800 gram panchayat seats while the and the CPI(M) were leading in 100 and 30 gram panchayat seats respectively, as per initial trends available at 10 am, SEC officials told PTI.

2. Counting delayed in North 24 Parganas centre: According to agency ANI, Counting of votes for the Panchayat Polls has been delayed at a counting centre in North 24 Parganas.

Counting of votes for West Bengal #PanchayatElection delayed at a counting centre in North 24 Parganas

Centre asks Bengal govt to send another report on panchayat poll violence: Terming the West Bengal Government's report on details of violence during the panchayat polls held on Monday as 'sketchy', the Centre on Wednesday asked the state to submit fresh report on the matter.

4. Police seizes 40 mobile phones from a counting centre: West Bengal police seized 40 mobile phones from a counting centre set up at Jalpaiguri's Polytechnic Institute.

#WestBengal: Police has seized 40 mobile phones from a counting centre set up at Jalpaiguri's Polytechnic Institute.

5. Re-polling in 568 booths: After violence disrupted polling in several booths, the state election commission on Wednesday held re-polling in 568 panchayat election booths spread across 19 districts of the state.

The booths, where re-polling took place, include 63 in Murshidabad, 52 in Coochbehar, 28 in West Midnapore and 10 in Hooghly among others.

6. Democracy murdered in Bengal, says Somnath: Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee on Wednesday criticised the West Bengal Election Commission for "failing to conduct free and fair" panchayat election, saying democracy has been murdered in the state.

"What we had seen on the day of panchayat polls was unprecedented. Was this the way rural polls were being conducted in the state? State Election Commission failed to conduct free and fair polls. Democracy has been brutally murdered in the state," he said.

Visuals from counting centres:

Counting of votes for #PanchayatElection has started in 6 districts of North Bengal; Visuals from outside a counting centre in Cooch Behar