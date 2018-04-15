'Yogi unfit to be CM,' says Karnataka Congress chief on Unnao; BJP protests

The members of (BJP) took to the streets on Sunday to protest against Karnataka Working President Dinesh in Bengaluru.

Apparently, had made 'inciting remarks' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister earlier today.

Rao told media, "Mr. Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he had any decency he would have resigned by now because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime."

"Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the government and the police did not even file an FIR," he added.

Following the remarks, State General Secretary N Ravikumar filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Rao.

On April 8, a girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in June, last year.

The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same.

Atul Singh and five other accused have been sent to jail, and the accused MLA has been sent to seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.