JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 » News

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to make at least 3 visits to the state
Business Standard

'Yogi unfit to be CM,' says Karnataka Congress chief on Unnao; BJP protests

Following the remarks, BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Gundu Rao

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, Karnataka poll 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, Congress, Gundu Rao, Karnataka Congress president, Unnao rape case, yogi Adityanath, UP CM, BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar , yeddyruppa, Siddaramaiah, BJP ML
BJP protest in Bengaluru against Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao's 'inciting remarks' on UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Sunday to protest against Congress Karnataka Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru.

Apparently, Gundu Rao had made 'inciting remarks' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today.

Rao told media, "Mr. Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he had any decency he would have resigned by now because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime."

"Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the BJP government and the police did not even file an FIR," he added.

Following the remarks, BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Rao.

On April 8, a girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in June, last year.

The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same.

Atul Singh and five other accused have been sent to jail, and the accused MLA has been sent to seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.
First Published: Sun, April 15 2018. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements