50% provisioning reasonable for defaulted loans, says Viral Acharya

The of (RBI) Deputy Governor said on Friday it was "very reasonable" to ask to make provision for 50 per cent of the amount of defaulted submitted under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).

Acharya's comments confirm local media reports that the central had asked lenders to set aside 50 per cent of the defaulted

"I think the provisions are very reasonable based on any historical recovery rates that even on secured debt have typically earned," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event for the book launch of a former Governor.