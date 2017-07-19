500 NPA cases identified by RBI to get equal priority

The High Court order would result in all 500 non-performing assets (NPAs) identified by the of India (RBI) getting equal priority, compared to the banking regulator's earlier stance that only 12 top should be given top priority by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).



The order, dated July 17, reveals the was caught off guard when the asked on what basis it was issuing directions to the NCLT, a quasi-judicial body, on giving priority to the 12 cases. When asked for records before issuing the June 13 statement the said there were no such records.

"In response to the query, there is a categorical admission, whereby, it is disclosed that there is no other document in which the decision to issue the press release has been recorded and no other document on the basis of which such decision is taken. However, there are subsequent specific directions issued to This also goes to show the manner in which the is functioning, in as much as there is a press release even without a decision at certain level that press release is to be published and what should be included in such press release," the court said in its order.

The court said the should exercise caution while issuing press releases and they must be in consonance with the Constitutional mandates, and in any case these releases should not be in the form of advice, guidelines or directions to judicial or quasi-judicial authorities such as the in any manner, whatsoever.

In its June 13 statement, the had said the must give top priority to the 12 accounts, including that moved the The sentence "giving priority to 12 accounts by NCLT" was later deleted after the objected.

The court also said since the June statement referred to an earlier statement released on May 22, and since that statement contained a reference to the S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets), which was introduced on June 13, it would be appropriate for the to see that the benefit of all its schemes was offered and extended to all without any discrimination. "It is quite clear and obvious that Court has to see that there is no arbitrariness or discrimination by State or its authorities," the court said.

In its June 13 statement, the had identified 500 accounts as on March 16, 2016, with more than Rs 5,000 crore of debt, and of this, 60 per cent of debt was declared as by With the observations, all 500 accounts would now be accorded same priority by the