A lot of reforms will happen outside the Budget: Jyoti Jaipuria

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, head of research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, tells Malini Bhupta how the Budget will impact the economy and sectors



Much was expected from the Modi government's maiden Budget. What is your verdict?



We have been positive on the markets on expectations that we will continue to see reforms that will lead to a re-rating of the markets. Our view is that a lot of reforms are not part of the Budget but outside it. Given the limited time the minister had as well as the constraint on resources, we think he has done a great juggling exercise in the Budget.Overall, the government has to address a few critical areas (a) fiscal consolidation (b) reviving the investment climate (c) enhancing FDI in the country. We think the Budget can only do so much to resolve all these issues - many of these require reforms that are outside the Budget. In terms of fiscal consolidation, the minister has committed to meet the earlier 4.1 per cent fiscal deficit target as well as aim for a 3 per cent deficit over next two years. We think the target for this year is challenging. For the 3 per cent target, he needs to cut costs which are likely to be visible in the next Budget post the Expenditure Commission recommendations. We think there will be subsidy reductions in oil and fertiliser. For reviving the investment climate, tax sops are a small part of the challenge. Faster clearances, land acquisition and improving the business climate is more critical. On his part the minister has opened the door for infra funding through REITS, reserve requirement concessions to banks for raising funds for infra and allowing banks to have a 5/25 structure for infra loans.The minister has set himself a very stiff challenge. The markets would have been satisfied with a target close to 4.5 per cent also. One buffer which the minister has is that even if the deficit slips a bit he can run down the government's surplus with RBI. Thus the government's borrowing may not change even with a slightly higher fiscal deficit. This will allay some of the market's concerns.The revenue growth target in our view is a bit optimistic. Given the sluggish economy, the revenue growth is likely to slip below the target. However, a possible trick up the minister's sleeve may be the possibility of settling some of the disputed tax collections which aggregate over Rs 4 lakh crore.On the investment side, three measures that clearly stand out: (a) easing the norms of REITs and Investment Trusts which could help kick-start spending in fixed asset creation, (b) allowing banks to raise long term funds for funding infrastructure, and (c) allowing banks more flexibility in the infra loans they provide, especially allowing the 5/25 structure wherein the loan can have a 25 year tenor and rolled over every five years. This will ease the ALM risk and also provide a fillip to take-out financing.While we are convinced on the direction of the growth path, we believe it will take another six to nine months before the actual impact of the reforms and improved business confidence will be felt by the sectors. Not only by those in the Budget but measures outside the Budget too.As the minister candidly admitted in the beginning of his speech, he had only six weeks to prepare the Budget. He has set up an Expenditure Commission which will look at all expenditure including rationalisation of subsidy. We expect a gradual price hike in LPG on the lines of urea will start by the year-end and an urea price hike before the fiscal end.We think domestic retail investors will be attracted to the equity markets over the next few years and hence would participate in PSU bank equity also. However, in some banks, the government may need to provide capital if it does not want to dilute equity below 51 per cent. Its' early days yet for the government and we expect innovations like the holding company structure will be put on the table to meet the capital requirements of PSU banks.Step up in FDI in insurance should help deepen insurance penetration and would enable their listing. Increase in FDI in defence equipment would improve the Indian defence capabilities, thus lowering India's dependence on imports which would in-turn help our CAD. Relaxing the norms for FDI in townships would help the government in its mission of housing for all as well as would lead to job creation.We are convinced that the investment cycle has troughed and is on the path of recovery. However, we believe recovery will take another 12-18 months before the actual impact of the reforms and improved business confidence will be felt. The relaxation in rules for banks raising funds for infra will enable banks to reduce the asset-liability mismatch and lend for long gestation infra projects.The problems of these sectors arise mostly from issues that are outside the purview of the Budget. The minister has extended 80IA benefit which is a positive for power companies. He also extended the investment allowance.