After Bajaj Fin buys 11% stake for $33 mn, MobiKwik aims to raise $120 mn

After raising over $33 million from Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, online mobile wallet major is planning to bring in $120 million more in investments, the company's co-founder said.

On Wednesday, entered into a strategic tie-up with one of the largest Bajaj Finance, after the firm invested $33 million (Rs 225 crore) for a 10.83 percent stake in the company, taking the valuation of the mobile wallet to $330 million. In the next few weeks would launch a debit and credit wallet.

According to the association with would help it add a host of financial services, as the firm would extend credit facilities through Mobikwik's mobile app catering to the wide customer base of both the companies. " app will have a virtual debit and credit card powered by More than investment we are getting a great partner from whom we would be able to launch sector and industry first services on our app," said Taku.

She added that the $33 million investment is just the first tranche of money coming into the company. They are already in talks with prospective venture capital and private equity funds to raise $120 million. "The plan is to continue to raise more funds, so that we can go ahead with our strategic plans," she said. Sources said that the co-founders and Taku have been in talks with major investors in US and hope to bag the next round of investments in the next few months.

The increase in user base would push its annual gross merchandise value (GMV) to $10 billion by the end of the year, from the current $2 billion (Rs 13,300 crore), the company said.