After HDFC Bank, PNB cuts interest rate on savings account by 0.5%

Two leading lenders PNB, HDFC
Bank on Thursday slashed interest rate
on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on deposits up to Rs 50 lakh.
Besides, Punjab
National Bank (PNB) has also reduced interest rates
on fixed deposits of less than Rs 1 crore by 15-40 basis points on select maturities.
The interest rate
on savings bank account for balance up to Rs 50 lakh has been reduced to 3.50 per cent per annum, PNB said in a statement.
HDFC
Bank became the fifth while PNB sixth lender after SBI
to cut interest rate
on savings bank account.
"Post revision, customers maintaining savings bank account balance of Rs 50 lakh and above will continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum. Customers maintaining account balance of below Rs 50 lakh will earn interest at 3.5 per cent per annum," HDFC
Bank said in a statement.
On July 31, State Bank of India
(SBI) slashed interest rate
on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on balance of Rs 1 crore and below.
This triggered rate cut by various banks.
Earlier this month, Axis Bank
had also reduced interest rate
on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh.
Yesterday, Yes Bank
reduced the interest rate
on savings bank accounts by 1 per cent to 5 per cent for deposits of less than Rs 1 lakh.
