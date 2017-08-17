After HDFC Bank, PNB cuts interest rate on savings account by 0.5%

Two leading lenders PNB, Bank on Thursday slashed on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on deposits up to Rs 50 lakh.

Besides, National Bank (PNB) has also reduced on fixed deposits of less than Rs 1 crore by 15-40 basis points on select maturities.

The on savings bank account for balance up to Rs 50 lakh has been reduced to 3.50 per cent per annum, PNB said in a statement.

Bank became the fifth while PNB sixth lender after to cut on savings bank account.

"Post revision, customers maintaining savings bank account balance of Rs 50 lakh and above will continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum. Customers maintaining account balance of below Rs 50 lakh will earn interest at 3.5 per cent per annum," Bank said in a statement.

The new of both the will be effective from August 19, it added.

On July 31, (SBI) slashed on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on balance of Rs 1 crore and below.

This triggered rate cut by various Earlier this month, had also reduced on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh.

Another PSU lender had cut the rate to 3.5 per cent on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh. too has tweaked the on savings bank accounts.

Yesterday, reduced the on savings bank accounts by 1 per cent to 5 per cent for deposits of less than Rs 1 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)