After Nirav, Choksi's firms, SFIO probes Fortis, Religare for alleged fraud

The (SFIO) is probing and its group company for alleged frauds, said on Friday.

Besides, companies linked to and groups are under the scanner too, the minister of state for corporate affairs said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The development comes in the wake of over Rs 129 billion scam at the state-run (PNB).

In the last four financial years, the corporate affairs ministry has ordered investigations through into the affairs of 575 companies on account of alleged frauds. This included probe in 258 companies in the ongoing financial year (till March 15, 2018), Chaudhary added.

SFIO, which mainly investigates white collar crimes, is probing Religare and Fortis. This comes amid recent reports that financial irregularities have emerged at the two companies.

The companies have also come under the lens of the markets regulator

The latest development comes against the backdrop of reports that Fortis Healthcare's promoters and at least $78 million out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.

Further, Chaudhary said has ordered investigation into the affairs of companies including Firestar Diamond International, Firestar International, Firestar Diamond Pvt Ltd, Pvt Ltd, Ltd and

A multi-agency probe is already underway into the fraud which was mainly perpetrated by way of (LoUs).

According to the minister, investigations by have not unearthed any nexus between bureaucrats and corporate houses for the purpose of committing corporate frauds as of now.