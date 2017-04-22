AIC to appoint consultant to rejig business strategies

With turning out to be a market-based product, one of the oldest public sector insurer, the Company (AIC), is facing a conflict of interest with its promoters — four public sector companies. has floated tenders for appointment of consultants to formulate new business strategies for itself and reposition itself in the market.

Before the roll out of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) previous year, was the nodal agency for implementing in the country, commanding almost 100 per cent market share.

Corporation of India holds 35 per cent stake, holds 30 per cent stake in the company, and four public sector general companies — National Company, The New India Assurance, The Oriental Company, and — each of them holds 8.75 per cent in

Under PMFBY, the four companies too are empanelled to operate They are competing within themselves and AIC, as well as other private sector general companies, to grab a share of the market.

Within AIC, questions are being raised on whether there is a need to restructure the ownership of the company.

“It is like father competing with son. There is an urgent need to sort out new role for Since empanelment in is through competitive bidding, it is not apt that the representatives of competing companies gain knowledge of the biding rates by beforehand,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

This year the total premium collection under the is estimated to be around Rs 25,000 crore, thus making it the third largest sector after motor and health In the first year of operation itself, the total premium collection under was close to Rs 22,000 crore. Almost all public sector companies expect to contribute close to 20 per cent of their premium in the next three to four years.

At present, motor and health together account for close to 50 per cent of their premiums.

Under the earlier scheme, the premium amount was fixed at around 1.5-3.5 per cent but up to 100 per cent of claims were borne by The claims were settled by AIC, central and state governments (in case claims exceeded premium amount, centre and state governments contributed). PMFBY, on the other hand, is based on risk perception, with rates determined through actuarial calculations. While different companies quote rates through tender, those with lowest bids are empanelled under However, farmers pay flat 2 per cent premium, and the rest is provided by the Centre and state to the insurer. For example, if premium rates come about 12 per cent, with five per cent each borne by the state and the Centre. However, the entire claim is borne by the companies.

In 2015-16, had posted a net profit of about Rs 307 crore, with gross direct premium of about Rs 3,521 crore.