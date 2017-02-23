Airtel Payments Bank to sell insurance, MF products

APB had already opened 2.5 lakh banking points across the country

(APB) is planning to sell third party financial products to boost its from other category, an official said.



"According to RBI guidelines, we are not allowed to carry out lending activity. But we are allowed to sell third party financial products like other banks do", MD and CEO of APB Shahshi Arora said.



Starting operations few months ago, the bank had already opened 2.5 lakh points across the nation with a total customer base of two million spread across geographies.



"We plan to sell and MF products through our network in near future. After that, we will also offer loan products of other entities like NBFCs as we are not allowed to do lending directly", he told reporters here on Wednesday.



Payments banks were now required to park 75 per cent of their total in SLR securities and the balance 25 per cent in other instruments as prescribed by the RBI.



He said that while charges were levied on withdrawals, other transactions were free of levies.

Press Trust of India