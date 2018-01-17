All 14 designs of Rs 10 coin are legal tender for transactions: RBI

All the 14 designs of coin are valid and legal tender for transactions, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday amid reluctance by certain traders to accept the "It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank that in certain places there is reluctance on part of traders and members of public to accept due to suspicion about their genuineness," the said while reiterating legal tender status of the of different designs. In a statement, the central bank clarified that it puts into circulation the minted by government mints. These coins, it further said, have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time. "So far the Reserve Bank has issued coin in 14 designs...

All these are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions," the said. It has also asked to accept for transactions and exchange at all their branches.