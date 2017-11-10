Allahabad Bank Q2 net rises 8% to Rs 70 crore despite rise in NPAs

-
ALSO READAllahabad Bank swings back into the black in Q4 at Rs 111 cr Allahabad Bank Board plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore CAG raps govt-owned banks for understating non-performing assets PSBs gain approval to raise capital but investors unsure, says report IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, 7 other PSBs reported losses in FY17
-
State-owned Allahabad Bank today posted a 7.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 70.20 crore for the September quarter despite rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).
The Kolkata-headquartered bank had registered a net profit of Rs 65.03 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous financial year.
Total income remained flat at Rs 5,067.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 5,051.61 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement.
During the quarter, gross NPAs rose to 14.10 per cent of gross advances, up from 12.28 per cent a year earlier.
Similarly, net NPAs rose to 8.84 per cent of net loans, from 8.59 per cent.
As a result, provisions for bad loans doubled to Rs 1,469.52 crore from Rs 692.08 crore a year ago.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 54.33 per cent in the quarter from 47.60 per cent in the same quarter a year ago, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU