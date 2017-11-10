Allahabad Bank Q2 net rises 8% to Rs 70 crore despite rise in NPAs

State-owned today posted a 7.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 70.20 crore for the September quarter despite rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).



The Kolkata-headquartered had registered a net profit of Rs 65.03 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous financial year.



Total remained flat at Rs 5,067.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 5,051.61 crore in the same period a year ago, the said in a statement.During the quarter, gross rose to 14.10 per cent of gross advances, up from 12.28 per cent a year earlier.Similarly, net rose to 8.84 per cent of net loans, from 8.59 per cent.As a result, provisions for doubled to Rs 1,469.52 crore from Rs 692.08 crore a year ago.Capital adequacy ratio of the improved to 54.33 per cent in the quarter from 47.60 per cent in the same quarter a year ago, it said.