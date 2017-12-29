Allahabad Bank raises Rs 500 crore in debt to comply with Basel III norms

State-owned on Friday said it has raised Rs 500 crore to comply with the global banking standards under



The bank had earlier in May informed about getting board approval to raise additional tier I capital worth Rs 2,000 crore through a in one or more tranches within this financial year.



"The bank has to date successfully raised additional tier I capital of bank through a of AT 1 perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 500 crore," said in a regulatory filing.The bonds carry a coupon rate of 10 per cent per annum.To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability ofIndian banking system has been implementing standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2019.This will align full implementation of in India closer to the internationally agreed date of January 1, 2019.Stock of the bank closed 1.01 per cent down at Rs 73.40 apiece on BSE today.