JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Canara Bank not to divest stake in Can Fin Homes due to low price quotation
Business Standard

Allahabad Bank slashes lending rates by 45 bps to lower EMIs for borrowers

The revised rates are effective from April 2

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank

Public sector lender Allahabad Bank has reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 45 basis points each, a move that will lower EMIs for its borrowers.

"The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has decided to reduce base rate and BPLR (benchmark prime lending rate) by 45 basis points," the bank said in a regulatory filing today.

Allahabad Bank has slashed base rate to 9.15 per cent from 9.60 per cent. BPLR has been brought down to 13.40 per cent from 13.85 per cent.

"The revised rates are effective from April 2," it added.
First Published: Sun, April 01 2018. 00:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements