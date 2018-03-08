Amount involved in Rs 127-bn PNB scam unlikely to go up, says DEA Secy

The quantum of fraud at Punjab National Bank, allegedly carried out by diamantaire Nirav Modi, is not likely to increase from Rs 127 billion, economic affairs secretary said here on Thursday. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding PNB through the use of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to get credit from overseas branches of Indian



"We have not seen any more evidence," Garg said when asked if the funds involved in the fraud could go up further.

PNB had initially reported that the amount involved in the fraud was about $1.77 billion, but later revised it upwards by another $204.25 million.

While talking to reporters on the sidelines of an IVCA event here, Garg further said the Department of Financial Services in the ministry has asked to screen all NPA or bad loan accounts.



"...those are being screened by the respective If something emerges we will know but at this stage we don't see anything coming up or anything having come up," he said.The ministry has instructed public sector to scan all Non Performing Asset (NPA) accounts of more than Rs 50 crore for possible fraud. have been asked to report all cases of fraud to the Central Bureau of Investigation.