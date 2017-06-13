Andhra Bank puts up Rs 3,871-crore NPA assets for sale, prefers cash bids

The bank has already sold NPAs worth Rs 800 cr in the quarter ended December 2016

Hyderabad, 13 June: Andhra Bank has put up Rs 3,871 crore of non performing assets(NPAs) for sale, involving 113 loan accounts with a ticket size as large as Rs 507.63 crore owed by Andhra Pradesh-based Transtroy(India) Private Limited to as small as Rs 1.26 crore of N K Rubber Industries from Faridabad.The bank has invited the asset reconstruction companies(ARCs) to file their bids on or before June 17.Andhra Bank has chosen the sale route to reduce the NPAs as the management finds it increasingly difficult to recover loans from such a large sized NPA portfolio with limited resources at the bank's disposal.The bank's gross NPAs have more than doubled in the last two years and reached to the level of 12.25 percent (Rs 17,669 crore) in March, 2017 as compared to 5.31 percent (Rs 6,876 crore) in March, 2015. The provisioning towards bad loans rose to Rs 3,834 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 1,172 crore couple of years ago. The provisioning requirements have shrunk the bank's net profit to a ..

Andhra Bank's exposure to corporate sector has been declining for the past few years in the face of growing loan defaults and the subdued demand.



Its corporate and mid-corporate advances declined 3.29% to Rs 61,858 crore in FY17 from Rs 63,962 crore in the previous year. Gross credit growth, however, stood at 5.76% on the back of MSME and retail loan portfolio growth.

B Dasarath Reddy