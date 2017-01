on Monday announced 80 basis point cut in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) to 8.65 per cent across all tenures effective from Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the State Bank of (SBI) announced a steep rate cut of 90 basis points on Sunday, while a couple of other public sector banks followed suit by reducing their rates by 65 to 90 basis points.

According to a company statement, the new rate is applicable to overnight, one month, three months, six months and one-year tenures. The existing rate was 9.45 per cent.