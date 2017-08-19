Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank to raise up to Rs 800 crore

(APGVB), a regional rural bank sponsored by State Bank of India, is looking to Rs 600-800 crore by issuing fresh equity shares through an Initial Public Offer (IPO).

V Narasa Reddy, chairman, APGVB, said the bank was comfortable on the front, with a adequacy ratio (CAR) of 14 per cent but it would need extra to support growth plans over the next five years.

The lender would like to expand the branch network and asset book as well as make investments to upgrade technology. Besides retained earnings, it would need injection of funds (equity) to expansion and strengthen base. These plans are subject to regulatory clearances, Reddy said.

The bank’s CAR strengthened to reach 14.05 per cent at the end of March 2017, from 13.48 per cent a year ago, well above the level of minimum nine per cent stipulated by the K C Chakrabarty committee.

has indicated it plans to list two regional rural (RRBs) sponsored by it in the next one year. Besides APGVB, plans to list Rajkot-based Saurashtra Gramin Bank.

The RRB Act was amended in 2015, allowing these to from sources other than the Centre, the state government and sponsor In such a case, the combined shareholding of the central government and sponsor bank cannot be less than 51 per cent.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, which supervises RRBs, is yet to issue guidelines for raising from the market. Reddy said the bank’s deposits grew 25.65 per cent (from Rs 2,616.46 crore) to reach Rs 12,818.58 crore. The share of low-cost deposits — current and savings accounts — increased from 36.60 per cent in March 2016 to 41.04 per cent in March 2017. The cost of deposits declined from 7.62 per cent (March 2016) to 6.89 per cent in March 2017.

Advances rose by 16.66 per cent (Rs 1,766.76 crore) to reach Rs 12,368.53 crore in March 2017. Out of it, credit to agriculture and allied activities, including agriculture-portion of self-help group lending, stood at Rs 8,403.85 crore.