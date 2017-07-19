Are banks fleecing you? Over 200,000 customers urge RBI's intervention

Bank customers seem to be determined to fight against the rising fees on banking services, hidden charges, higher interest rates, and mis-selling of other banking products. Over 200,000 have signed an online petition sent to the (RBI) in this regard.

What is the campaign about?

Veteran journalist Sucheta Dalal started the petition titled - Ron www.change.org.

The petition states: A group of bank consumers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are disturbed at the unfair treatment that bank customers suffer in the form of frequent, arbitrary and one-sided increase in banking charges, or the refusal of banks to automatically pass on contractual benefits such as lower interest to those with floating rate home loans, or the rampant mis-sellling of third-party products such as insurance."

According to Dalal, the purpose of this campaign is to highlight "the unfair treatment that bank customers suffer".

These are the issues the petition addressed

Digital Payments



RBI: On August 11, 2016, issued a draft circular on limiting customer liability and shifting the onus of proving customer fault on banks. had sought feedback from the public before 31 August 2016. Here is the Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions

Memorandum: The Memorandum addressed to the governor Urjit Patel states that the has not yet converted the draft into a master circular.





2. Bank Account Number Portability



Memorandum: The petitioners have asked to follow telecom sector's lead and introduce 'portability of bank accounts'.

RBI: On May 30, 2017, deputy governor S S Mundra broached the topic of account number portability. According to LiveMint, he pushed banks to allow customers to move seamlessly between banks without having to change their account numbers. Currently, bank account number portability doesn't exist anywhere in the world.

3. Unfair agreements



The petition urges to be specific about barring the levy of unfair charges otherwise bankers take undue advantage and fleece consumers. "We feel that with the increased use of digital payments post the demonetisation drive, it is necessary to have in place a mechanism or system to protect customers from unauthorised banking transactions," the petition said.

Petition impact





ALSO READ: EFD has been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcement action on commercial banks (RBI) has set up an Enforcement Department (EFD). EFD would serve as a centralised department to speed up regulatory compliance. EFD has been set up to separate those who oversee the possible rule breaches and those who decide on punitive actions so that enforcement process operates fairly and is evidence based.

It will look after the issue of any violation by banks and impose penalty or issue warnings.

The EFD has become functional with effect from April 03, 2017. The EFD has been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcement action on commercial banks.