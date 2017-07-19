Are banks fleecing you? Over 200,000 customers urge RBI's intervention

Veteran journalist Sucheta Dalal started the petition titled - RBI Governor: Please Stop Banks Fleecing us Depositors!” on www.change.org.
According to Dalal, the purpose of this campaign is to highlight "the unfair treatment that bank customers suffer".
RBI: On August 11, 2016, RBI issued a draft circular on limiting customer liability and shifting the onus of proving customer fault on banks. RBI had sought feedback from the public before 31 August 2016. Here is the Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions
Memorandum: The petitioners have asked RBI to follow telecom sector's lead and introduce 'portability of bank accounts'.
3. Unfair agreements
The petition urges RBI to be specific about barring the levy of unfair charges otherwise bankers take undue advantage and fleece consumers.
This invite-only program from @HDFC_Bank unethically assumes you are already in and are willing to pay for it https://t.co/wEbKI13c6x— Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 1, 2017
Day 3: Got calls from HDFC Head Office. They explained the same thing to me. I insisted that they kindly apologise to all customers. 1/2— Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 3, 2017
Day 31: Lawyers on my timeline: can @HDFC_Bank escape this legally using 'estoppel'? Ethics is my point, though https://t.co/LDxoYLaZVV— Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 3, 2017
Day 50: Thank you for this @OfficeChai. For the 50th time, could you please do the right thing, @HDFC_Bank? https://t.co/GODQnR8bBW pic.twitter.com/euk7nuMgpl— Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 22, 2017
Click here to view the Charter of Customer Rights
The petition claims that three years down the line, the RBI has not fixed time frames for grievance redressal nor announced penalties for failure to treat consumers fairly, despite repeated appeals by consumer groups.
Bank recapitalisation put my tax money into Mallya's pocket. Stop Now. Reduce Charges @narendramodi @arunjaitley #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— ????????? (@ThePragatisheel) July 18, 2017
ATMs were meant for convenience Not fleecing @narendramodi @arunjaitley #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— Saurav Sahu (@saurav_sahu02) July 14, 2017
DepositMoney+Pay Charges. That’s our cashless economy today @narendramodi @arunjaitley #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— shirish nandedkar (@shirish_jadya) July 18, 2017
Remit+Pay Charges, Use ATM+Pay again, Transact & Pay more. It’s our cashless economy? @narendramodi @arunjaitley #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— V.Saravanakumar (@vsksaravana) July 14, 2017
Paying to access our own cash? Is this what we get for going digital? @narendramodi @arunjaitley #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— CA AK BANSAL (@AKBL7) July 9, 2017
Why we've to pay charges for using our own money? RBI is still not listening to us! Let's show them with #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao— Abhay Mittal (@abhaymittaljc) July 8, 2017
Pity #SBI. Its levying of minimum balance has successfully forced me to look towards @KotakBankLtd 811 account. #BankSeBachao #TweetMorcha— Harrsh Ankola (@harshankola) July 8, 2017
