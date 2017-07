Are banks fleecing you? Over 200,000 customers urge RBI's intervention

Bank customers seem to be determined to fight against the rising fees on banking services, hidden charges, higher interest rates, and mis-selling of other banking products. Over 200,000 have signed an online petition sent to the (RBI) in this regard.

What is the campaign about?

The petition states: A group of bank consumers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are disturbed at the unfair treatment that bank customers suffer in the form of frequent, arbitrary and one-sided increase in banking charges, or the refusal of banks to automatically pass on contractual benefits such as lower interest to those with floating rate home loans, or the rampant mis-sellling of third-party products such as insurance."

Click here to view it. A memorandum is attached to the petition.

According to Dalal, the purpose of this campaign is to highlight "the unfair treatment that bank customers suffer".

These are the issues the petition addressed

Digital Payments



RBI: On August 11, 2016, issued a draft circular on limiting customer liability and shifting the onus of proving customer fault on banks. had sought feedback from the public before 31 August 2016. Here is the Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions

Memorandum: The Memorandum addressed to the governor Urjit Patel states that the has not yet converted the draft into a master circular.





2. Bank Account Number Portability



Memorandum: The petitioners have asked to follow telecom sector's lead and introduce 'portability of bank accounts'.

RBI: On May 30, 2017, deputy governor S S Mundra broached the topic of account number portability. According to LiveMint, he pushed banks to allow customers to move seamlessly between banks without having to change their account numbers. Currently, bank account number portability doesn't exist anywhere in the world.

3. Unfair agreements



The petition urges to be specific about barring the levy of unfair charges otherwise bankers take undue advantage and fleece consumers. "We feel that with the increased use of digital payments post the demonetisation drive, it is necessary to have in place a mechanism or system to protect customers from unauthorised banking transactions," the petition said.The petition urges to be specific about barring the levy of unfair charges otherwise bankers take undue advantage and fleece consumers.



4. Charges:

The petition wants 'frequent increase in charges and billing customers by stealth through opt-out clauses that are not noticeable must be stopped immediately.'





This invite-only program from @HDFC_Bank unethically assumes you are already in and are willing to pay for it https://t.co/wEbKI13c6x — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 1, 2017

Day 3: Got calls from HDFC Head Office. They explained the same thing to me. I insisted that they kindly apologise to all customers. 1/2 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 3, 2017

Day 31: Lawyers on my timeline: can @HDFC_Bank escape this legally using 'estoppel'? Ethics is my point, though https://t.co/LDxoYLaZVV — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 3, 2017

Day 50: Thank you for this @OfficeChai. For the 50th time, could you please do the right thing, @HDFC_Bank? https://t.co/GODQnR8bBW pic.twitter.com/euk7nuMgpl — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 22, 2017 According to a report published in India Today , a Bangalore-based digital marketer received a mail from HDFC bank saying he (like several other customers) has been enrolled for their virtual relationship manager program, which supposedly gave users "additional benefits". However, in fine prints at the bottom, the bank clarified that this service will automatically charge Rs 400 per annum from the customers. To top that, customers were included in this program by default, without prior information or consent, and had to manually opt out of it, if not interested.

7. Consumer Charter

RBI





Click The issued the Charter of Customer Rights on 3 December 2014 recognising five basic rights of bank customers and asks banks to adapt and implement it after their Board's approval. These are (i) Right to Fair Treatment; (ii) Right to Transparency; Fair and Honest Dealing; (iii) Right to Suitability; (iv) Right to Privacy; and (v) Right to Grievance Redress and Compensation.Click here to view the Charter of Customer Rights

Petition



The petition claims that three years down the line, the has not fixed time frames for grievance redressal nor announced penalties for failure to treat consumers fairly, despite repeated appeals by consumer groups. The banks have justified such moves on two grounds- if you want better service you should pay for it, says FirstPost.

#TweetMorcha

Petition impact





ALSO READ: EFD has been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcement action on commercial banks (RBI) has set up an Enforcement Department (EFD). EFD would serve as a centralised department to speed up regulatory compliance. EFD has been set up to separate those who oversee the possible rule breaches and those who decide on punitive actions so that enforcement process operates fairly and is evidence based.

It will look after the issue of any violation by banks and impose penalty or issue warnings.

The EFD has become functional with effect from April 03, 2017. The EFD has been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcement action on commercial banks.