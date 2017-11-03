Asian Infra Bank to have $1 billion portfolios this year

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is expected to invest around $1 billion in Indian projects this year. The Beijing-based multilateral development bank is looking at a pipeline of projects worth $5 billion next year.

Besides lending for projects directly, it is likely to invest $200 million through the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) created by the Indian government, said DJ Pandian, chief investment officer, and vice-president AIIB. Last month, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority had signed $1 billion agreement with NIIF that will be playing an incubation role for projects under government’s smart city, green energy and cleanliness programmes.

A $500-million investment in line four of metro rail and $600 million in sub-urban rail projects in Mumbai, besides $340 million in Bangalore metro projects are among the projects being evaluated. India is the second largest shareholder in the China-backed bank.

A major focus area for the bank would be clean energy and sustainable projects. "We have more projects in sustainable cities and urban rail. In India, we see the demand and need. We can build the brand and our own capacity in these areas," said Joachim von Amsberg, vice-president, policy and strategy, AIIB.

The AIIB board has approved $588 million investment across three projects and $150 million in India Infrastructure Fund, sponsored by Citi Group, and

Amsberg said, "India has ambitious plans for energy transition but we have heard about the challenges in terms of offtakers and distribution companies and their strengths and their diversity. We are aware of the aggressive bidding happening in the solar sector and we have to be concerned about the sustainability of those companies investing in that space."

He said in other markets it has been seen that sometimes bidders have been too aggressive and have made bids that were not financially viable. "It is very good and exciting to see declining prices of renewables but one has to watch if these bids are financially viable and companies can operate with these for 20 years or so. "

On the risks surrounding contractual issues which private companies have with the state and Union governments, Amsberg said, “We have heard about the risks of tariff being renegotiated of earlier contracts. If the government wants to attract private investment you have to be a credible counterparty."

AIIB is also looking to invest power distribution business of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh as part of Power For All programme of the government. Besides, $140 million would be invested in Madhya Pradesh rural roads programme.

Amsberg said three factors would govern their investment focus, which includes creating sustainable infrastructure, value addition that AIIB could bring in and the quality of projects. Their line of credit would be for 22 years.