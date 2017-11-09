Avendus Capital acquires Zodius Platform

Avendus Capital
has acquired the Zodius
platform, an early growth stage private equity investor in digital companies for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement.
The Zodius
team of Neeraj Bhargava, Gautam Patel and Shilpa Kulkarni will continue to run the existing funds
namely Zodius
Technology Fund and Zodius
Technology Opportunities Fund and actively support the portfolio companies till exits and closure of the fund.
Ranu Vohra, MD and CEO, Avendus Capital, says: “Avendus has a strong franchise in digital and technology businesses and we see a lot of potential in growing the Zodius
platform. The acquisition
is in line with our ambition to strengthen our asset management business and Zodius
is an important addition to the franchise.”
Avendus also plans to launch a $250 million Zodius
Growth Capital Fund that will build on the existing Zodius
track record and invest in new economy ventures. The new fund will be led by Shilpa Kulkarni, a partner in the previous Zodius funds
and invest in digital, technology and consumer companies.
“Growth capital in India, specifically in consumer and enterprise technology is an exciting opportunity and we have built an exceptional portfolio in our previous fund. I look forward to working with Avendus and Neeraj to further harness our capabilities and build market-leading companies while delivering superior returns to our investors,” says Shilpa Kulkarni.
Zodius
has been an active investor since 2011 in the enterprise software & services, digital and consumer technology sectors.
Zodius
partners with entrepreneurs and managers to build disruptive and market-defining, businesses that have the promise of creating entirely new markets as well as generating exceptional returns.
