Avendus Capital acquires Zodius Platform

has acquired the platform, an early growth stage private equity investor in digital companies for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement.

The team of Neeraj Bhargava, Gautam Patel and Shilpa Kulkarni will continue to run the existing namely Technology Fund and Technology Opportunities Fund and actively support the portfolio companies till exits and closure of the fund.

Ranu Vohra, MD and CEO, Avendus Capital, says: “Avendus has a strong franchise in digital and technology businesses and we see a lot of potential in growing the platform. The is in line with our ambition to strengthen our asset management business and is an important addition to the franchise.”

Avendus also plans to launch a $250 million Growth Capital Fund that will build on the existing track record and invest in new economy ventures. The new fund will be led by Shilpa Kulkarni, a partner in the previous and invest in digital, technology and consumer companies.

“Growth capital in India, specifically in consumer and enterprise technology is an exciting opportunity and we have built an exceptional portfolio in our previous fund. I look forward to working with Avendus and Neeraj to further harness our capabilities and build market-leading companies while delivering superior returns to our investors,” says Shilpa Kulkarni.

has been an active investor since 2011 in the enterprise software & services, digital and consumer technology sectors.



partners with entrepreneurs and managers to build disruptive and market-defining, businesses that have the promise of creating entirely new markets as well as generating exceptional returns.