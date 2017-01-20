Avendus takes big leap with KKR backing

Aims fivefold growth in revenue to Rs 1,400 crore in 5 years

Home-grown financial services firm Avendus Capital, which grew to become a firm with Rs 250-crore revenue in about 17 years, has now set a target of Rs 1,400-crore revenue in the next five years. The new growth ambition is fuelled by global PE giant KKR, which reportedly invested $100 million (Rs 660 crore) in Avendus in February to get a 60 per cent stake, and purchase of stakes by some early investors. But a five-time growth in five years could be an ambitious target. Avendus is expecting around 60 per cent of its estimated revenue of Rs 250 crore in the current financial ...

Abhineet Kumar