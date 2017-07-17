Axis Bank claims it is second-most preferred card issuer

on Monday claimed that it stood at second position in the card acceptance industry, with a (POS) installation base of over 4,33,000 in the country.



The bank, in 2016-17, acquired more merchants (2,18,000) than in the previous four fiscal years, underscoring its commitment to electronic payments, Sangram Singh, Head-Cards and Payment business, Axis Bank, said today.



The is actively involved in helping to spread payments solutions, postThe will open 25 in in the current fiscal. It has a network of 121 and 412 in the state.