Axis Bank claims it is second-most preferred card issuer

Axis Bank on Monday claimed that it stood at second position in the card acceptance industry, with a point of sale (POS) installation base of over 4,33,000 in the country.
The bank, in 2016-17, acquired more merchants (2,18,000) than in the previous four fiscal years, underscoring its commitment to electronic payments, Sangram Singh, Head-Cards and Payment business, Axis Bank, said today.
The bank is actively involved in helping to spread digital payments solutions, post demonetisation.
The bank will open 25 branches in Rajasthan in the current fiscal. It has a network of 121 branches and 412 ATMs in the state.
