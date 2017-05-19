Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 0.30%

SBI’s move was followed by ICICI Bank and HDFC; they cut to match its revised rate but only for salaried women; their rate is 8.4 per cent for salaried males. With around 26 per cent market share, SBI is the biggest in the home loan segment.
Axis’ revised 8.35 per cent for the salaried does not differentiate between men and women.
“There is a large, genuine and mostly unmet need for affordable housing,” says Rajiv Anand, its executive director. Home loans were 44 per cent of Axis’ retail (to individuals) loan book of Rs 1,67,993 crore at end-March.
