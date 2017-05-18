Axis Bank follows ICICI, HDFC; cuts home loan rate to stay in competition

After and ICICI Bank, lender has cut interest rate on home loans by 30 basis points, increasing competition in affordable housing space.

For fresh loans up to Rs 30 lakh, the new rate will be 8.35 per cent for salaried class and about 8.4 per cent for self-employed borrowers.

Loans between Rs 30-75 lakh will attract 8.65 per cent interest rate for salaried employees and 8.7 per cent for self-employed people.

The revised rate will be available with effect from May 16, 2017, said in a statement.

Home loans had 44 per cent share in retail loan book of Rs 167,993 crore at end of March 2017.

To promote affordable housing , and reduced their interest rates by up to 30 basis points on Monday for loans of up to Rs 30 lakh.

Last week, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) reduced rates on loans for affordable homes by up to 25 basis points offering a lower rate of 8.35 per cent to new women borrowers. With around 26 per cent market share, SBI is also the biggest player in the home loan segment.