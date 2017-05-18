Axis Bank follows ICICI, HDFC; cuts home loan rate to stay in competition

After HDFC Bank
and ICICI Bank, lender Axis Bank
has cut interest rate on home loans by 30 basis points, increasing competition in affordable housing finance
space.
For fresh loans up to Rs 30 lakh, the new rate will be 8.35 per cent for salaried class and about 8.4 per cent for self-employed borrowers.
Loans between Rs 30-75 lakh will attract 8.65 per cent interest rate for salaried employees and 8.7 per cent for self-employed people.
The revised rate will be available with effect from May 16, 2017, Axis Bank
said in a statement.
Home loans had 44 per cent share in retail loan book of Rs 167,993 crore at end of March 2017.
To promote affordable housing
, ICICI Bank
and HDFC Bank
reduced their interest rates by up to 30 basis points on Monday for loans of up to Rs 30 lakh.
Last week, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) reduced rates on loans for affordable homes by up to 25 basis points offering a lower rate of 8.35 per cent to new women borrowers. With around 26 per cent market share, SBI is also the biggest player in the home loan segment.
