Axis Bank Q3 net plunges 73% to Rs 580 cr

A sharp drop in the net of on higher provisions for bad loans was reported for the December quarter, third (Q3) of the financial year.

The Mumbai-based private lender's net dipped by 73% to Rs 580 crore, from Rs 2,175 crore a year before.

Federal Bank, YES Bank and reported their Q3 results, too. They've had a rise in net of 26-70%.

Axis Bank's loan portfolio quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 5.22% of gross advances; this was at 1.68% for the quarter ended December 2015.

Provisions and contingencies for bad loans grew to Rs 3,795 crore from Rs 712 crore in the same quarter of FY16. In the second quarter, it had set aside Rs 3,622 crore for this.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved from 60% in September to 64% for the quarter ended December. The PCR was higher at 72% for the quarter ended December 2015.

Its net interest margin (NIM) came under pressure due to the one-time cost for restructuring of stressed loans. The surge in deposits without commensurate income earning opportunities dented NIM from 3.79% in Q3 a year before to 3.43%.

Jairam Shridharan, president and chief financial officer, said they were staying with the earlier NIM expectation of 3.6% for the current financial year ending March.

YES Bank, also Mumbai-based, reported a 30.6% rise in net at Rs 883 crore, up from Rs 676 crore in Q3 of FY16. Healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and a spike in low cost current and savings accounts due to demonetisation have boosted the profitability.

Its NII rose by 30.3% to Rs 1,507 crore. The NIM expanded to 3.5%, from 3.4% in Q2.

saw a 26.4% rise in net at Rs 205.6 crore, with higher interest income and fewer slippages. The Kochi-based lender had a net of Rs 162.7 crore a year before.

Although asset quality improved, provisions and contingencies were at Rs 158.8 crore, more than double the Rs 75.1 crore in Q3 of FY16. Gross came down to 2.77% of the gross advances, against 3.15% a year earlier.

Lakshmi Vilas' net increased by 70%, from Rs 46.1 crore in Q3 of FY6 to Rs 78.4 crore. Interest income grew by 11.5%, from Rs 653.7 crore to to 729 crore.