Axis Bank to be able to process payments over WhatsApp soon

'Name & shame' defaulters by making their pictures public: Govt to banks
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India’s third largest private sector bank Axis Bank on Tuesday said it would soon be able to process payments over the popular chatting application ‘WhatsApp’.

The bank also termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a “huge opportunity”. “We are the market leaders in terms of innovation, and we do believe that UPI is a huge opportunity. We are working in terms of creating a differentiated environment for our customers,” Axis Bank Executive Director -Retail Banking, Rajiv Anand said.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 01:36 IST

