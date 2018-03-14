Axis Bank to be able to process payments over WhatsApp soon

India’s third largest private sector bank on Tuesday said it would soon be able to process payments over the popular chatting application ‘WhatsApp’.

The bank also termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a “huge opportunity”. “We are the market leaders in terms of innovation, and we do believe that is a huge opportunity. We are working in terms of creating a differentiated environment for our customers,” Executive Director -Retail Banking, Rajiv Anand said.