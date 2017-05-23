Bad loans crisis: RBI to expand oversight committee, rating agencies role

Staying on course to resolve the bad loan problem plaguing the banking sector, the (RBI) outlined the further steps it plans to take, such as expanding the (OC) and its mandate, modifying existing debt recast rules, and engaging rating agencies for timely action.

The central bank will reconstitute the OC and expand the panel to include more members. The existing OC, which has two members, was constituted by the Indian Banks' Association. The will now reconstitute the OC under its aegis and the two current members will continue in the revamped panel. The larger OC could then set up benches to deal with the volume of cases referred.

The will also expand the scope of cases to be referred to the OC beyond those under S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets) as required currently. The is also developing a framework for an “objective and consistent” decision-making process for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

The banking regulator also sought information on the current status of the large stressed assets from the It would constitute a committee comprising a majority of its independent board members to advise it in this matter. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, has empowered the to issue directions to initiate insolvency resolutions for default under the provisions of the

The is also likely to modify the guidelines on restructuring to resolve the large stressed assets in the banking system.

The wants rating agencies to play a vital role in the resolution process. “With a view to preventing rating-shopping or any conflict of interest, the is exploring the feasibility of rating assignments being determined by the itself,” the central bank’s statement said. Rating agencies would be paid from a fund to be created out of contributions from the and the

The further said the enhanced empowerment would require coordination with and the cooperation of several stakeholders including banks, asset reconstruction companies, rating agencies, and private equity firms. It will soon hold meetings with these stakeholders.

Immediately after the promulgation of the Ordinance by the government, the had issued a directive bringing changes to the existing regulations on dealing with stressed assets. The statement said a corrective action plan could include flexible restructuring, strategic debt restructuring, and S4A. The consent required for approving a proposal in a Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF) has been liberalised. If an asset is to be subject to the corrective action plan, 50 per cent of the creditors in the JLF have to agree on the plan and they must account for 60 per cent (against 75 per cent earlier) of the asset by value. These changes were made to facilitate decision making in the JLF. which were in a minority on the proposal backed by the JLF would have to either exit by complying with the substitution rules within the defined time or adhere to the decision. Participating had also been mandated to implement the decision of the JLF without any additional conditionality.