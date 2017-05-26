Bad loans: IDBI Bank forms new vertical to recover over Rs 5k cr in FY18

Reeling under pile of bad loans, ailing public sector lender has formed vertical to co-ordinate recovery from stressed loans, especially big ticket accounts. It aims to recover and upgradation of over Rs 5,000 crore in the current financial year (FY) ending March 2018.

As a step to control costs it will put curb on recruitment at least for one year and reduce outsourced activity. It also shifts back-office functions located in prime premises to from to rein in control costs. The action plan for these aspects in being finalised.

Speaking to Business Standard, M K Jain, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of IDBI Bank, said that at present recovery is scattered across corporate, SME and retail function. Now one vertical will straddle activity for focused efforts and timely action. Prevention of further slippages is a priority area. It saw a sharp rise in fresh slippages during 2016-17 to Rs 27,575 crore from Rs 19,087 crore in 2015-16. The recoveries plus upgrades stood at Rs 4,849 crore in 2016-17.

CEO said the bank has identified three categories of to concentrate on recoveries. First is where IDBI is consortium leader. It would explore the scope for hard recoveries in such cases.

The second category is where the bank is a sole lender or in multiple banking relationships covering small and medium size loans. And finally, the third bucket of cases where the bank is member (junior) of consortium where fate is decided by some other lenders.

Given the stress in the corporate sector, the bank will restrict growth in the corporate loan book and focus on increasing retail and priority sector asset base. This will help the bank to reduce risk-weighted assets and improve CAR in the short term.

Besides turnaround, bank, which is already under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Prompt Corrective Plan (PCA), is firming up agenda for monetising stake in some subsidiaries and strategic investments, executives said.

stock has taken a beating after it reported a net loss for the second year in a row. Its stock price is down by 10 per cent from closing value of Rs 70 on May 18, a day before results were announced. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 5,158 crore as against a net loss Rs 3,665 crore in FY16.

The bank is discussing with majority owner government for which entails milestone and commitment from the bank in areas like cost control, reorganisation of structure and improving the financial profile. This would form the basis for government's capital infusion for meeting capital adequacy norms and business growth. The government holds 73.98 per cent stake in at the end of March 2017.

Three rating agencies — CRISIL, ICRA and Moody's — have downgraded various debt instruments of the Mumbai-based lender on the back of weak profitability and deteriorating asset quality, which have resulted in an erosion of its capital.