Business Standard

Bajaj Allianz General launches mobile-based settlement system

Customers can instantaneously submit digital documents through company's self-service mobile app

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Monday said it has launched a mobile application-based health claim settlement facility.

The facility empowers its customers to register and manage their health insurance reimbursement claims of up to Rs 20,000, the private sector non-life insurer said.



Customers can instantaneously submit digital documents through company's self-service mobile application, 'Insurance wallet', for assessment and settlement, the company said in a statement.

Through this new mechanism, a health insurance customer can receive his claims of up to Rs 20,000 in two working days, it added.

At present, an insured not availing cashless facility or receiving treatment at a non-network hospital, has to share original hard copies of claim documents with insurance provider to process health reimbursement claims. As a result it takes 8-10 days for the insurance company to process the claim and make the payment to the customer.

"By using this facility our customers can instantly register and share claims documents with us, allowing immediate assessment and overall reduction in the time taken to process claims," said Bajaj Allianz General head (health administration team) Abhijeet Ghosh.

