Bank accounts of 200,000 deregistered firms frozen

The bank accounts of 209,032 companies deregistered by the (RoCs) would be inoperative, the government said on Tuesday, while advising to be cautious about those not filing statutory returns.

The RoCs of 24 jurisdictions have deregistered these companies and because of that “the existing directors and authorised signatories of these companies will now become ex-directors or ex-authorised signatories,” the statement said.

These individuals will therefore, not be able to operate the bank accounts of their erstwhile companies till such entities are restored by an order of the National Company Law Tribunal.

The restoration, as and when it happens, will be reflected by a change in the status of the company from “struck off” to “active”.

The Department of Financial Services has, through the Indian Banks’ Association, advised that they should take immediate steps to put restrictions on the bank accounts of such companies.

Besides, have been advised to go in for enhanced diligence while dealing with them.

Even if a company has active status but has defaulted in filing its financial statements or annual returns relating to the assets on the secured loan, it should be seen with suspicion.

Prima facie, it implied that these companies were not complying with its mandatory statutory obligations to file vital information for its stakeholders, the department said.

An RoC can strike off the name of a company on several grounds: If it fails to commence its business within a year of its incorporation; and for not carrying on its business in two preceding financial years and not making an application to obtain the status of a dormant company.

The issue came into the limelight recently after the government promised action against shell companies.