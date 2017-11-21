JUST IN
Rupee jumps 22 paise to scale two-week high of 64.89 on Moody's upgrade
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda approves proposal to raise capital worth Rs 6,000 cr via QIP

Shares of the bank ended 2.17% lower at Rs 180.50 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai
The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda today said it proposes to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through rights issue or private placement.

The finance committee of the bank's board has approved the proposal, the lender said in a regulatory filing.


"...the Finance Committee of the Board approved the proposal of raising additional equity capital aggregating up to Rs 6,000 crore by way of rights issue or qualified institutions placements (QIP)...," the bank informed stock exchanges.

Shares of the bank ended 2.17 per cent lower at Rs 180.50 apiece on BSE today.

First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 22:31 IST

