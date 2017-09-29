JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI unlikely to cut rates in October policy: Economists
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda, SBI to cut base rate from October 1

Bank of Baroda cut the base rate by 0.35% to 9.15%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda, SBI to cut base rate from October 1

Bank of Baroda said on Thursday it had cut the base rate by 0.35 per cent to 9.15 per cent with effect from Sunday.

State Bank of India has also revised interest rates on some retail domestic term deposits below Rs 1 crore. Revised interest rate on one-year retail domestic term deposit is 6.50 per cent for public and 7 per cent for senior citizens.

Bank of Baroda has revised base rate and BPLR, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

The base rate, minimum rate below which a bank cannot lend, has been revised downward from existing 9.50 per cent per annum to 9.15 per cent per annum from October 1, 2017, the bank said.

The benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), the method which charges interest on credit worthiness of customers, has also been cut to 13.45 per cent per annum from next month.

The BPLR is 13.80 per cent per annum currently.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 01:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements