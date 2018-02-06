Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net loss widens three-fold to Rs 59.67 billion

saw a net loss of Rs 59.67 billion for the quarter ended December 2017, three times higher against a net loss of Rs 18.25 billion in the year-ago quarter. “Despite an increase in operating profit, net loss expanded due to higher provision required on cases referred to NCLT as per RBI directive and mark to market (MTM) losses on investments due to a sudden increase in bond yield,” said the bank. In line with RBI directives, the Bank has made an additional provision of Rs.656 crore during the period ended December 31, 2017, for cases referred to NCLT.

It has also made provision of Rs.107 crore for MTM loss on investments during the quarter under review.