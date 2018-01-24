Bank recapitalisation bonds exempted from SLR amount, to be non-tradable

India's to state will be exempt from the must set aside to buy sovereign bonds known as (SLR), said on Wednesday.

These bonds worth Rs 800 billion ($12.56 billion) will be issued in 2018 and will not be tradable, Kumar told reporters.

The unveiled the details of its mega-bank recapitalisation plan aimed at tackling record bad debt woes.

The bonds will be of 10-15 year tenure and the coupon will be set at a spread over the three-month average yield, he added.

The most-traded bond yield eased by 1 basis point to 7.53 per cent from 7.54 per cent before the announcement, as traders were relieved that the bonds will not eat into the demand for SLR bonds.

At 1106 GMT, the bond was trading flat at 7.54 per cent.