Bank union urges PM Modi to fill vacancies of workman/officer directors

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention to fill up the vacancies of on

In a letter to Modi, General Secretary C H said the posts of workman and officer directors in the that have fallen vacant from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still remain vacant and there is no representation of employees and officers on the boards of all the

He noted that they had met Union Minister on three occasions with our representation and were assured that the matter is under process and would be expedited "but still nothing has happened so far for the past two years", he said in the letter.

said the unions have already submitted the panel of names for appointment as Workman/Officer director and the bank managements have also sent in their recommendations.

"We learn that all other formalities have also been completed but yet the appointments are withheld by the Government," he said.

told IANS that there were 19 government which did not have workman directors and 20 did not have officer directors on their boards.