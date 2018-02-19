Bank Union wants CBI probe into PNB fraud, alleges RBI failed as regulator

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has demanded a CBI probe into the case and hasalso sought a parliamentary probe to rid of ‘NIMO’nia ailments in future. It has asked the Centre to keep the top management away from PNB until the probe is complete. At a time when are facing the problem of huge irrecoverable bad loans and getting into losses due to provisions to be made from the profits earned, the PNB – NIMO fraud has exposed the increasing trend of corporate loot of banks, said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA. ALSO READ: CBI questions Nirav Modi's CFO Vipul Ambani; searches PNB Mumbai branch "Attempts are being made to dilute the magnitude of the fraud", he alleged. Action against two employees at the lower level gives an impression that only the lower level officials and staff are responsible, he added.

ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Why fraudsters prefer to use Letter of Undertaking "It is very strange that the top management and Board members of the are not covered by any Disciplinary and Conduct Regulations though they take very vital decisions. They are also to be covered by the same set of rules like other officers of the The government should look into this aspect also," said Venktachalam.

He said the fraud has also raised a number of questions on technology issues, supervision, monitoring, audit, internal control, etc. besides role of RBI in the whole episode.

AIBEA also questioned how is it that the RBI, which carries out a regular audit of the banks, did not smell the fraud, despite the number of years and the volume of money involved?