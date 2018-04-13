Bank unions say time is ripe for nationalisation of private sector banks

Employees unions of public sector have made a strong pitch for nationalisation of private sector lenders amid allegation of corporate governance lapses and concealing of information.

Various allegations and imposition of fines for violation of guidelines raise a serious question mark on their ability to deal with the public money, unions said, adding that the recent events has also punctured their claims of being most efficient

Many which are pampered by the government are in crisis, and and are the examples, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary said in a statement.

"So, it is high time, the Government of India and intervene and nationalise the so that the sector plays the vital role in commanding heights of the economy and there is growth in farm sector as well as employment," AIBOC joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta said.

Surprisingly, most of the are owned by foreign investors and they are reaping the benefits of high valuation and dividend yields, Gupta said, adding that the investors are taking away large chunk of profit, while public sector pay part of profit to the government as dividend, which is utilised for the development activities in the country.

Echoing similar views, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said everyone is by now aware what is the reality about the so called champions of efficiency in the banking sector.

"Both and together have deposits of the public to the tune of Rs 9 lakh crore. We need to safeguard this public money. They talked about better governance in private was projected as a role model. What happened to that now," he said.

There are serious charges of corruption and nepotism in sanction of loans, he said, adding there are repeated suppression of bad loans and under provisioning.

"All these unethical things are going on for a long time. Just changing the top executives will not suffice. It is high time that the government should come forward to nationalise and Axis Bank," he said.

Venkatachalam further said ever since the Punjab National Bank -Nirav Modi fraud came to light, there has been strong voice from different corners demanding privatisation of public sector and it started with industry chamber Assocham making this demand, followed by Ficci.

Later Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, and former Niti Aayog vice chairman joined the chorus, he said.

"Their only argument was that PNB fraud has taken place because of the inefficiency of public sector ownership of They conveniently forgot the fact that between 1947 (independence) and 1969 (nationalisation of Banks), 736 private had collapsed and closed down due to mismanagement by the (private owners of these banks)," he said.

Even after 1969, 36 private had collapsed or merged with other banks, Venkatachalam added.

There are allegations of nepotism against CEO Chanda Kochhar, putting a question mark on the bank's corporate governance.

According to the reports, Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar had formed a joint venture with Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot for a business dealing in renewable energy and there were a string of transactions later, which gave him full control of the venture after the exit of Dhoot.

Earlier this week, the board has curtailed the fourth term of its CEO and managing director Shikha Sharma to seven months, following an unusual request from her that she be relieved in December 2018, 29 months ahead of the scheduled term.

The board's decision came amid raising questions over her re-appointment for the fourth term as MD and CEO of the third largest private sector lender in the wake of mounting non-performing assets (NPAs).