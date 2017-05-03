Bank wage talks begin; managements yet to make offer

Wage negotiations between employees and managements got off the ground with an aim to finalise the package by October-end.

United Forum of Unions (Ufbu) is representing officers, employees, and staff organisations. Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is representing managements.

Banking union sources said there was a meeting on 11th bipartite wage revision. While unions have already submitted a summary of demands, IBA may place its offer in 7-10 days.

Sanjeev K Bandlish, convenor, Ufbu, will lead the team from workers’ side. From managements’ side, a panel of bankers headed by R K Takkar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of UCO will carry on negotiations. Other members of IBA panel include Usha Ananthasubramanian, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank; Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank; and P S Jayakumar, MD and CEO of of Baroda.

Most public sector including State of India have given board-approved mandate for talks. With many state-owned reeling under losses due to loan-loss provisions, the scope for meaningful improvement over last wage settlement is limited.

The term for industry-wide wage pact ends in October. The last negotiation, pending since 2012, was settled in May 2015, with 15 per cent hike.