Bank wage talks begin; managements yet to make offer

Wage negotiations between bank
employees and managements got off the ground with an aim to finalise the package by October-end.
United Forum of Bank
Unions (Ufbu) is representing officers, employees, and staff organisations. Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is representing bank
managements.
Banking union sources said there was a meeting on 11th bipartite wage revision. While unions have already submitted a summary of demands, IBA may place its offer in 7-10 days.
Sanjeev K Bandlish, convenor, Ufbu, will lead the team from workers’ side. From bank
managements’ side, a panel of bankers headed by R K Takkar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of UCO Bank
will carry on negotiations. Other members of IBA panel include Usha Ananthasubramanian, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank; Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank; and P S Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank
of Baroda.
Most public sector banks
including State Bank
of India have given board-approved mandate for talks. With many state-owned banks
reeling under losses due to loan-loss provisions, the scope for meaningful improvement over last wage settlement is limited.
The term for industry-wide wage pact ends in October. The last negotiation, pending since 2012, was settled in May 2015, with 15 per cent hike.
