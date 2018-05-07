Bank works under and abides by regulatory norms, says Chanda Kochhar

JUST IN
ICICI Bank Q4 profit dives 50%, bad loan provisions surge: Highlights
Business Standard

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Chanda Kochhar

More than a month after allegations of nepotism were levied against her, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar on Monday said that the private lender works under and abides by regulatory norms and that its Board has earlier made its stand clear on the Videocon issue.

Kochhar was addressing a press conference to announce the company's earning results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.

When asked about the reason for not allowing an outside audit on the Videocon issue, Kochhar said that the bank works under and abides by all the regulatory norms.

Further, Kochhar said that she has taken the allegations as a professional and that they have not unfazed her

 

First Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 21:20 IST

