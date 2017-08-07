Bankers review progress of 12 large NPA accounts under IBC

Leading bankers today reviewed the progress on the 12 large stressed accounts named by the Reserve Bank resolution for action under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) here.

The Internal Advisory Committee (IAC) of the Central bank had on June 13 directed the to refer 12 non-performing accounts to the National Tribunal for possible liquidation process.

These 12 accounts were — Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, Electrosteel Steels, Amtek Auto, Bhusan Power and Steel, Alok Industries, Monnet Ispat and Lanco Infra, Era Infra, Jaypee Infratech, and Together, they account for a quarter of the total Rs 8 trillion of NPAs.

"It was a stock-taking exercise. We want to smoothen the co-ordination among all the stakeholders," said a banker.

Out of these 12 accounts, nine have already been referred to the NCLT, while Lanco Infra, and are yet to be admitted.

The IAC has referred all accounts whose fund and non-fund based loans are greater than Rs 5,000 crore, with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing assets by as of March 2016, to the