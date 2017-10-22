Banks fear additional Rs 40,000-cr NPAs as RBI reclassifies Axis' accounts

The fears accretion of more than Rs 40,000 crore of to its books following recent classification of eight consortium accounts of as non-performing assets (NPAs) by the (RBI).



The Reserve Bank has directed certain reclassifications in the private sector lender's asset classification and provisioning as on March 2017, subsequent to the annual Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise conducted for 2016-17.



As a result, had to reclassify 9 standard accounts into NPAs. Of these, 8 accounts are part of consortium lending, according to the latest quarterly results announced by the bank.As on June 2017, claimed, these 9 accounts were classified as standard assets across most consortium banks, with only around 6 per cent of their outstanding classified asAccording to estimates, total outstanding loans of these accounts at the end of June 2017 were about Rs 42,000 crore.This decision has triggered fear among other consortium members about the status of these loan exposure related to these accounts."It is going to have an impact on all the consortium lenders. have to reconcile these accounts as sooner or later. Reclassification by others may happen over two quarters," Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital Securities said.If they reclassify these assets as NPA, the have to make provision accordingly and that could impact their bottomline, he added.At the same time, would become cautious as far as fresh lending to these accounts are concerned because one of the consortium lenders has identified these accounts as NPA, a senior banker said on the condition of anonymity.Some may take the pro-active measure of classifying exposure to these accounts as this quarter itself rather than waiting for the second half, the banker added.are already saddled with NPAs of over Rs 8 lakh crore and there seems to be no respite from the mounting as initial second quarterly numbers posted by some are not encouraging.Major contributors to the mess have been power, steel, road infrastructure and textile sectors.Sectoral distribution of the 9 accounts, as declared by include one account in the steel sector with its exposure of Rs 1,128 crore.Besides, the power sector has 3 accounts amounting to Rs 1,685 crore as part of consortium lending while 4 accounts comprise a total of Rs 911 crore to various sectors.As per the inspection, there was a divergence of Rs 5,632.80 crore in gross NPAs of at the end of March 2017. Gross rose to Rs 26,913.28 crore as per the assessment of from Rs 21,280.48 crore reported by the bank at the end of March 2017.