Banks fear Rs 150-250-bn MTM loss over abrupt bond yield movement

Fearing a mark-to-market loss of something between Rs 155 billion and Rs 250 billion in the third quarter, some banks have approached the Reserve Bank of India for a leeway of spreading the loss over some quarters. According to Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA), bank treasuries could be facing losses of Rs 155 billion in the third quarter due to abrupt yield movement.

But, going by the estimates of other organisations, ICRA’s assessment appeared conservative. Bond market experts have predicted that the losses could be as high ...