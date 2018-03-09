Banks' gross NPAs at Rs 8.41 trn in Dec 2017; SBI highest at Rs 2 trn

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of all the in the country amounted to Rs 8.40 trillion in December, led by industry loans followed by services and agriculture sectors, government said on Friday.

The gross NPAs or bad loans of scheduled commercial as on 31, 2017 due to loans to industry were at Rs 6.09 trillion, accounting for 20.41 per cent of the gross advances.

That was followed by Rs 1.1 trillion (5.77 per cent) dues from services sector; Rs 696 billion (6.53 per cent) from agriculture and allied activities; Rs 149 billion from other non-food credit and Rs 366 billion (2.01 per cent) from retail loans, Minister of State for Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The highest amount of gross NPAs was for country's largest lender at Rs 2.01 trillion. Among others, National (PNB) was at Rs 552 billion; IDBI — Rs 445 billion; of India — Rs 434 billion; of Baroda — Rs 416 billion; Union of India — Rs 380 billion; — Rs 377 billion and — Rs 338 billion.

Indian Overseas had gross NPAs of Rs 317 billion; of India — Rs 324 billion; — Rs 243 billion; Allahabad — Rs 231 billion; Andhra — Rs 215 billion and Corporation — Rs 218 billion.

Shukla said there are as many as 8,457 cases pending in the National Company Law Tribunal and 264 in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal as on 31, 2017, through which seek to recover their dues.

In reply to a question on write off by banks, of which has the highest amount, the minister said that the country's largest lender had written-off Rs 203 billion (including through compromise) in 2016-17.

"This is 24.9 per cent of the amount written off by all PSBs in 2016-17, which is marginally lower than SBI's share in the total business of PSBs (26.3 per cent)," he added.

has apprised that it has two-fold strategy for controlling fresh slippages and resolution of existing NPAs.

Further, the government has recently announced PSBs reforms agenda for responsive and responsible banking, which encapsulates a synergistic approach for ensuring prudential and clean lending, better customer service, enhanced credit availability, focus on micro, small and medium enterprises and better governance, he said.

Also, Reserve has issued a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework to maintain the sound financial health of

RBI has placed eleven PSBs — Dena Bank, of India, of Maharashtra, Bank, IDBI Bank, Oriental of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Corporation Bank, of India, Allahabad and United of India — under the PCA framework.



