Indian banks' loans rose 7.2 per cent in the two weeks to October 27 from a year earlier, while rose 9.2 per cent, the Reserve of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 26,200 crore ($4.02 billion) to Rs 79 lakh crore in the two weeks to October 27. Non-food credit rose Rs 11,960 crore to Rs 78.5 lakh crore, while food credit rose Rs 14,240 crore to Rs 62,820 crore.

fell Rs 27,280 crore to Rs 108 lakh crore in the two weeks to October 27.