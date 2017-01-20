Banks' loans rose 5.1% in two weeks to Jan 6: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 5.1 per cent in the two weeks to Jan 6 from a year earlier, while rose 14.7 per cent, the Reserve of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 653.60 billion rupees ($9.58 billion) to 74.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan 6. Non-food credit rose 636.90 billion rupees to 73.07 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 16.70 billion rupees to 1.07 trillion rupees.

rose 679.30 billion rupees to 105.84 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan 6.