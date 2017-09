Indian banks' loans rose 6.8 per cent in the two weeks to September 15 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10 per cent, the of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 10,500 crore ($1.61 billion) to Rs 77.81 lakh crore in the two weeks to September 15. Non-food credit rose Rs 7,130 crore to Rs 77.28 lakh crore, while food credit rose Rs 3,370 crore to Rs 5,338 crore.

Bank deposits fell Rs 4,034 crore to Rs 107.07 lakh crore in the two weeks to September 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)