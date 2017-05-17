Banks may add Rs 2.6 lakh cr worth NPAs to existing pile by FY19-end: Fitch

-
ALSO READResolving the bad-loans puzzle State-run banks' bad loans surge by Rs 1 lakh cr in Apr-Dec With Rs 6 lakh crore NPAs, banks may be asked to auction stressed assets Govt giving top priority to addressing bad loans issue: Arun Jaitley 23 ARCs snap up Rs 2.44 lakh crore bad loans from banks so far
-
Indian banks could potentially add as much as Rs 2.6 lakh crore ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.
The rating agency, an affiliate of Fitch, said it estimated banks were sitting on unrecognised stressed loans worth Rs 7.7 lakh crore.
"While a sizeable proportion of the unrecognised stressed exposure has strong group linkage or some form of parental support, potentially half of it could further slip in the next 12-18 months," India Ratings analysts led by Udit Kariwala wrote in a note.
As of end-December, banks in India had stressed loans of Rs 9.64 lakh crore, according to government data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU